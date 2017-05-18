Couple passionate about agriculture, ...

Couple passionate about agriculture, family

Next Story Prev Story
38 min ago Read more: The Western Producer

Sitting at her round, oak kitchen table, Kirsty Oswald pulled off a trick that she's likely used before to amuse a visitor to her home. In a matter of seconds Kirsty transformed, seemingly, into a a different person because she switched from a neutral Canadian accent to a genuine Scottish burr.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Western Producer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Manitoba Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Ghanaian Asylum Seeker Wins Case To Stay In Canada 3 min Frankie Rizzo 5
News 1st city to ban smoking inside restaurants, Win... 3 hr KOOL SMOKER 22
News Trial Underway to Provide Scientific Validity o... 19 hr Cammie S 2
News Opposition councillors claim Deane's departure ... Fri Snotberger StNorb... 1
News Dog cull being planned on northern reserve wher... Wed chugs are still pos 3
News Canadian-developed Ebola vaccine ready if neede... May 16 CONSERVATIVE ZIKA... 1
News Ontario MPP Jagmeet Singh readies launch for fe... May 16 King Pin Jagmeat 1
See all Manitoba Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Manitoba Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. Microsoft
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Wall Street
  5. Saudi Arabia
More from around the web
 

Manitoba

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,560 • Total comments across all topics: 281,148,866

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC