Constellation francophone - More than...

Constellation francophone - More than 400 artists opening doors to the Francophonie

Next Story Prev Story
Friday May 26 Read more: Canada NewsWire

The event, which will highlight the vitality and diversity of the country's dynamic Francophonie, is part of the Canada 150 celebrations. It will include major events in six Canadian communities, featuring more than 400 artists and a network of "interactive digital doorways".

Start the conversation, or Read more at Canada NewsWire.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Manitoba Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News An ailing boy, a residential school infirmary a... 1 hr John Cretienne - ... 23
News Football Nomads could become wanderers if polic... Tue Ng coming to town 2
News Organizers working behind the scenes to find ma... May 30 Conservative Kong... 13
News 1st city to ban smoking inside restaurants, Win... May 29 FREE PRESS BUM 91
News Hal Knows A Guy - Total Flooring May 28 Chong 4
News Red Cross official says fentanyl a risk; first-... May 28 Missing and Murde... 6
News Man who beheaded Greyhound bus passenger seekin... May 28 Jdd 4
See all Manitoba Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Manitoba Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Recession
  5. Microsoft
  1. Tiger Woods
  2. Tornado
  3. Mexico
  4. Egypt
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Manitoba

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,611 • Total comments across all topics: 281,451,765

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC