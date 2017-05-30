Constellation francophone - More than 400 artists opening doors to the Francophonie
The event, which will highlight the vitality and diversity of the country's dynamic Francophonie, is part of the Canada 150 celebrations. It will include major events in six Canadian communities, featuring more than 400 artists and a network of "interactive digital doorways".
