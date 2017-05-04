Celebrate 150 in style

Celebrate 150 in style

Canada's 150th birthday will be celebrated in style by the Brandon Community Orchestra on May 6 at 2 p.m. at the Western Manitoba Centennial Auditorium. A concert will feature works by Canadian composers, including the world premiere of the piece Northwestern Passages by Manitoba composer Chris Byman.

