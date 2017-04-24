Cats 14U squads claim medals at provincials
The Cats Club South 14-and-under team poses together after winning the Tier 2 club volleyball provincial championship Sunday in Winnipeg. Cats Club's 14-and-under South squad claimed gold at the 14U girls' Tier 2 provincials in Winnipeg on Sunday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Brandon Sun.
Comments
Add your comments below
Manitoba Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bridge a 'game changer' for Winnipeg cyclists, ...
|2 hr
|Gale Asker - Fund...
|4
|3 arrested after shots fired in East Kildonan, ...
|12 hr
|Wps can suck it
|2
|Ellen Gibb: Canada's oldest person turns 112
|13 hr
|Underlined and ta...
|2
|Winkler Mosque
|17 hr
|Annie
|2
|Ritchot Mayor resigns amid scandal
|17 hr
|Annie
|2
|Manitoba insurance takes back Star Trek fan's p...
|18 hr
|chugs are POS
|8
|'We knew this was coming': Manitoba lumber comp...
|Sat
|Waikiki Vermin
|6
Find what you want!
Search Manitoba Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC