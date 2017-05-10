Can't unsee: Western Canadians find Trump's image in highway signs
The Yellowhead Highway logo is based on Pierre Bostonais, a 19th century Iroquois-MA©tis trapper and trader who gained the nickname "TAate Jaune" because of his distinctive shocks of blonde hair. Andrew Kurjata is a radio producer in northern British Columbia.
