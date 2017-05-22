Canadian actor Adam Beach walks a fine line as an ambassador for Canada 150
There are 2 comments on the Brandon Sun story from Yesterday, titled Canadian actor Adam Beach walks a fine line as an ambassador for Canada 150. In it, Brandon Sun reports that:
Canadian actor Adam Beach finds himself walking a fine line after agreeing to be an ambassador for the federal government's Canada 150 celebrations. Beach, who overcame a troubled childhood on the Dog Creek reserve in Manitoba to star in Hollywood blockbusters such as "Flags of Our Fathers," feels he should help pay tribute to a government that has funded some of his films, as well as his film school for indigenous students in Winnipeg.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at Brandon Sun.
|
Winnipeg, Canada
|
#1 Yesterday
ADAM BEACH will play WAB KINEW in a New Biography !
|
Winnipeg, Canada
|
#2 Yesterday
WAB KINEW will lead the NDP Back into Power !
PILSTER is NOT a Resident of MANITOBA !
It Slipped His Mind !
HPILASTER lives in COSTA RICA !
Check it out !
PILASTER is Running With Scissors in COSTA RICA Too !
Cutting the RED TAPE
on Licensing HOAR-Houses !
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Manitoba Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Organizers working behind the scenes to find ma...
|5 min
|Sam Katz
|6
|1st city to ban smoking inside restaurants, Win...
|4 hr
|Deadly Smokers Lungs
|58
|Canadian actor Adam Beach walks a fine line as ...
|21 hr
|Keep on piping
|4
|Manitoba school's powwow club teaches dance, cu...
|Mon
|Bobby Picton Saus...
|6
|Immigrants to Canada helped build the nation
|Mon
|First Nations Wat...
|1
|Ghanaian Asylum Seeker Wins Case To Stay In Canada
|Sun
|Bugs Bunny - Harp...
|8
|Trial Underway to Provide Scientific Validity o...
|May 19
|Cammie S
|2
Find what you want!
Search Manitoba Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC