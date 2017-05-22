Canadian actor Adam Beach walks a fin...

Canadian actor Adam Beach walks a fine line as an ambassador for Canada 150

Canadian actor Adam Beach walks a fine line as an ambassador for Canada 150

Canadian actor Adam Beach finds himself walking a fine line after agreeing to be an ambassador for the federal government's Canada 150 celebrations. Beach, who overcame a troubled childhood on the Dog Creek reserve in Manitoba to star in Hollywood blockbusters such as "Flags of Our Fathers," feels he should help pay tribute to a government that has funded some of his films, as well as his film school for indigenous students in Winnipeg.

WAB KINEW AUTHOR

Winnipeg, Canada

#1 Yesterday
ADAM BEACH will play WAB KINEW in a New Biography !
GREG SELINGER ERA

Winnipeg, Canada

#2 Yesterday
WAB KINEW will lead the NDP Back into Power !

PILSTER is NOT a Resident of MANITOBA !
It Slipped His Mind !
HPILASTER lives in COSTA RICA !
Check it out !
PILASTER is Running With Scissors in COSTA RICA Too !
Cutting the RED TAPE
on Licensing HOAR-Houses !
Manitoba

