Canadian actor Adam Beach walks a fine line as an ambassador for Canada 150
There are 4 comments on the Cape Breton Post story from Monday, titled Canadian actor Adam Beach walks a fine line as an ambassador for Canada 150.
Actor Adam Beach holds an oar engraved with a declaration opposing a crude oil pipeline and tanker expansion as he stands by a map showing First Nations land and proposed pieplines during a signing ceremony in Vancouver, B.C., on December 1, 2011. Canadian actor Adam Beach finds himself walking a fine line after agreeing to be an ambassador for the federal government's Canada 150 celebrations.
Winnipeg, Canada
#1 Monday
NO MORE PIPE LINES !
Pipe Dreams of Selling Off Canadian Resources must STOP !
Winnipeg, Canada
#2 Monday
Pipelines for all! Let the black gold flow! Nothing stops progress! Go with the flow or be run over!
Winnipeg, Canada
#3 Monday
Are YOU the R-Soul that Posts against SMOKING BANS too ??
Winnipeg, Canada
#4 Yesterday
No but I will. Hahahaha. Pipelines across the continent, across the planet! I can see it coming!
