Canada is cool, not cold. Its 150th b...

Canada is cool, not cold. Its 150th birthday gives you a chance to warm to it as never before

Next Story Prev Story
32 min ago Read more: Los Angeles Times

Canadians are often stereotyped as unarmed Americans with universal healthcare who dress in heavy winter clothing. Nice and polite, but boring.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Los Angeles Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Manitoba Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Winnipeg bike bridge input welcomed 9 hr Thousands 8
News Posted: 45 minutes agoComments (0)Gas prices al... 17 hr Pea under the SHELL 1
News A month later, Winnipeg still doesn't know impl... May 4 PILASTER FILMON I... 1
News Get to know Nadia Kidwai, the new host of CBC M... May 4 Kelly Leech Conse... 1
News Use of force by Winnipeg police most often invo... May 3 Jfk 4
News Family of missing Winnipeg man worried for his ... May 3 DAVID BALLS OF BRASS 2
News Brief relief promised for six Canadians with ra... May 3 Old Millennia Tramp 1
See all Manitoba Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Manitoba Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Mexico
  5. Health Care
  1. Syria
  2. Gunman
  3. Egypt
  4. South Korea
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Manitoba

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,938 • Total comments across all topics: 280,848,860

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC