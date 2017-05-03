Brief relief promised for six Canadians with rare soft-bone disease
There are 1 comment on the The Globe and Mail story from 1 hr ago, titled Brief relief promised for six Canadians with rare soft-bone disease.
Theresa Luckevich, 62, a participant in a clinical trial for the drug Strensiq is now waiting for a free supply of the expensive medicine which helps control her hypophosphatasia condition. Theresa Luckevich, 62, a participant in a clinical trial for the drug Strensiq is now waiting for a free supply of the expensive medicine which helps control her hypophosphatasia condition.
Winnipeg, Canada
#1 13 hrs ago
Donald Trump has " Soft-Bone " Disease !
