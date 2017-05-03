Brief relief promised for six Canadia...

Brief relief promised for six Canadians with rare soft-bone disease

There are 1 comment on the The Globe and Mail story from 1 hr ago, titled Brief relief promised for six Canadians with rare soft-bone disease. In it, The Globe and Mail reports that:

Theresa Luckevich, 62, a participant in a clinical trial for the drug Strensiq is now waiting for a free supply of the expensive medicine which helps control her hypophosphatasia condition. Theresa Luckevich, 62, a participant in a clinical trial for the drug Strensiq is now waiting for a free supply of the expensive medicine which helps control her hypophosphatasia condition.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at The Globe and Mail.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
Old Millennia Tramp

Winnipeg, Canada

#1 13 hrs ago
Donald Trump has " Soft-Bone " Disease !
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Manitoba Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Use of force by Winnipeg police most often invo... 9 min Jfk 4
News Family of missing Winnipeg man worried for his ... 24 min DAVID BALLS OF BRASS 2
News Bridge a 'game changer' for Winnipeg cyclists, ... May 1 Gale Asker - Fund... 4
News 3 arrested after shots fired in East Kildonan, ... Apr 30 Wps can suck it 2
News Ellen Gibb: Canada's oldest person turns 112 Apr 30 Underlined and ta... 2
Winkler Mosque Apr 30 Annie 2
Ritchot Mayor resigns amid scandal Apr 30 Annie 2
See all Manitoba Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Manitoba Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
More from around the web
 

Manitoba

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,075 • Total comments across all topics: 280,751,619

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC