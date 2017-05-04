Brandon family appealing for stem cell match to cure girl's sickle cell disease
Dorcas Adetudimu , 12, with her mom, Juliette. The family is appealing to the City of Brandon for help finding a stem cell match to cure Dorcas' sickle cell disease.
