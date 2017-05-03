Brandon bucks national trend with mor...

Brandon bucks national trend with more kids 14 and under than seniors

1 hr ago

At 38.6 years, Brandon's population is slightly younger on average than both Manitoba and Canada . Unlike most jurisdictions in Canada, the Wheat City has more children aged 14 and younger than seniors aged 65 and older .

