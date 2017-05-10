Boys charged after Merchants Hotel fi...

Boys charged after Merchants Hotel fire, string of arson incidents

Two boys, 12 and 13, lit four fires this weekend, police say, including a small fire on the third floor of the old Merchants Hotel on Selkirk Avenue. Winnipeg police have arrested two boys - one 12 the other 13 - after the old Merchants Hotel went up in flames Friday night.

