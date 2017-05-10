Bird rescued, garage burned in fires in Winnipeg's North End and West End
Firefighters look through burned debris inside a garage on Furby Street, following a blaze on Thursday morning. Winnipeg fire crews doused a garage blaze early Thursday before rescuing a bird from a house fire in another part of the city.
