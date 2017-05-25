Barriers around bus drivers, private ...

Barriers around bus drivers, private transit cops could be legacy of Jubal Fraser killing

Paul Blart- Transit Cop

Winnipeg, Canada

#1 12 hrs ago
Drivers will be Chained into Their Seats
So they cannot Leave the Bus
Chasing Passengers
And
Getting Killed outside the Bus !

Sorrow

Calgary, Canada

#4 6 hrs ago
Waikiki Vermin wrote:
<quoted text>

A friend who drove public buses in the Twin Cities.

He had a young punk black board his bus and was giving passengers all kinds of shyit. So the driver parked the bus got up and walked back and grabbed the punk and dragged him off the bus. Well little did he know the punk had a handgun stuffed in his waistband.

The driver felt a gun sticking in his guts. He quickly backed off and was shaking and was grateful the puke didn't pull the trigger. Once back on the bus his passengers asked him why he didn't see the gun on the punk.

Criminals with guns is a bad mix.
the great thing about living in Canda, is we don't have to worry about that. I recall seeing a bus driver get so pissed off at these kids who were outside pelting the bus in Calgary with debris. The bus driver stopped, chest butted one of the punks, and said "you got a problem with me??" the kids stopped and got scared. The same thing happened a couple of years later in Winnipeg on the #14 eastbound on Ellice. A taller heavier red headed bus driver lost her cool after these Aboriginal girls were being a nuisance on the bus. She got in their faces and they quickly backed off. although in cowardly fashion, they pelted the bus with snowballs.

I call what the kids were doing "being Coutu" because they could not stand up for themselves face to face, but were not afraid to do it when they were off the bus, and away from the bus driver who stood her ground. In Canada there should be the "Coutu Law" meaning if someone is acting hostile from a distance, and causing you harassment, and ridicule, we should be free to confront the punk, and give them a good old fashioned beating.
Zig zag foot soldier

Winnipeg, Canada

#5 5 hrs ago
Sorrow wrote:
<quoted text>

the great thing about living in Canda, is we don't have to worry about that. I recall seeing a bus driver get so pissed off at these kids who were outside pelting the bus in Calgary with debris. The bus driver stopped, chest butted one of the punks, and said "you got a problem with me??" the kids stopped and got scared. The same thing happened a couple of years later in Winnipeg on the #14 eastbound on Ellice. A taller heavier red headed bus driver lost her cool after these Aboriginal girls were being a nuisance on the bus. She got in their faces and they quickly backed off. although in cowardly fashion, they pelted the bus with snowballs.

I call what the kids were doing "being Coutu" because they could not stand up for themselves face to face, but were not afraid to do it when they were off the bus, and away from the bus driver who stood her ground. In Canada there should be the "Coutu Law" meaning if someone is acting hostile from a distance, and causing you harassment, and ridicule, we should be free to confront the punk, and give them a good old fashioned beating.
And shoot you.
Waikiki Vermin

Brainerd, MN

#6 4 hrs ago
Sorrow wrote:
<quoted text>

the great thing about living in Canda, is we don't have to worry about that. I recall seeing a bus driver get so pissed off at these kids who were outside pelting the bus in Calgary with debris. The bus driver stopped, chest butted one of the punks, and said "you got a problem with me??" the kids stopped and got scared. The same thing happened a couple of years later in Winnipeg on the #14 eastbound on Ellice. A taller heavier red headed bus driver lost her cool after these Aboriginal girls were being a nuisance on the bus. She got in their faces and they quickly backed off. although in cowardly fashion, they pelted the bus with snowballs.

I call what the kids were doing "being Coutu" because they could not stand up for themselves face to face, but were not afraid to do it when they were off the bus, and away from the bus driver who stood her ground. In Canada there should be the "Coutu Law" meaning if someone is acting hostile from a distance, and causing you harassment, and ridicule, we should be free to confront the punk, and give them a good old fashioned beating.
Then there's other weapons.

http://news.nationalpost.com/news/canada/winn...
