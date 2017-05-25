Barriers around bus drivers, private transit cops could be legacy of Jubal Fraser killing
There are 4 comments on the CBC News story from 1 hr ago, titled Barriers around bus drivers, private transit cops could be legacy of Jubal Fraser killing. In it, CBC News reports that:
Before joining CBC Manitoba, Bartley Kives spent most of his career in journalism at the Winnipeg Free Press, covering politics, music, food, the environment and outdoor recreation. He's the author of the Canadian bestseller A Daytripper's Guide to Manitoba: Exploring Canada's Undiscovered Province and co-author of Stuck in the Middle: Dissenting Views of Winnipeg.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at CBC News.
Winnipeg, Canada
#1 12 hrs ago
Drivers will be Chained into Their Seats
So they cannot Leave the Bus
Chasing Passengers
And
Getting Killed outside the Bus !
Calgary, Canada
#4 6 hrs ago
the great thing about living in Canda, is we don't have to worry about that. I recall seeing a bus driver get so pissed off at these kids who were outside pelting the bus in Calgary with debris. The bus driver stopped, chest butted one of the punks, and said "you got a problem with me??" the kids stopped and got scared. The same thing happened a couple of years later in Winnipeg on the #14 eastbound on Ellice. A taller heavier red headed bus driver lost her cool after these Aboriginal girls were being a nuisance on the bus. She got in their faces and they quickly backed off. although in cowardly fashion, they pelted the bus with snowballs.
I call what the kids were doing "being Coutu" because they could not stand up for themselves face to face, but were not afraid to do it when they were off the bus, and away from the bus driver who stood her ground. In Canada there should be the "Coutu Law" meaning if someone is acting hostile from a distance, and causing you harassment, and ridicule, we should be free to confront the punk, and give them a good old fashioned beating.
Winnipeg, Canada
#5 5 hrs ago
And shoot you.
#6 4 hrs ago
Then there's other weapons.
http://news.nationalpost.com/news/canada/winn...
