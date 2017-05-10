'At first you just think it's dirt': Forest tent caterpillars invade Brandon trees
Residents on Broda Bay in Brandon have scattered powdered insecticide around trees on the street, as forest tent caterpillars have invaded the area. The City of Brandon will spray for forest tent caterpillars starting next week following this week's invasion by the insects in some areas of the city.
