Asylum seeker charged with assault sa...

Asylum seeker charged with assault says he's not violent

Next Story Prev Story
21 min ago Read more: CBC News

Karen Pauls is an award-winning journalist who has been a national news reporter in Manitoba since 2004. She has travelled across Canada and around the world to do stories for CBC, including the 2011 Royal Wedding in London.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Manitoba Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The Walker Theatre's journey to The Burt 2 hr Randy Back-Door Man 1
News The view of conservatism outside the Ottawa bubble 12 hr Rhoda Ambrosia - ... 1
News Winnipeg bike bridge input welcomed 22 hr Gayboys4david 10
News Posted: 45 minutes agoComments (0)Gas prices al... May 7 Pea under the SHELL 1
News A month later, Winnipeg still doesn't know impl... May 4 PILASTER FILMON I... 1
News Get to know Nadia Kidwai, the new host of CBC M... May 4 Kelly Leech Conse... 1
News Use of force by Winnipeg police most often invo... May 3 Jfk 4
See all Manitoba Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Manitoba Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Health Care
  4. South Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. Gunman
  3. Egypt
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Manitoba

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,393 • Total comments across all topics: 280,894,382

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC