Artis REIT aims to sell 14 industrial buildings

Wednesday

The Winnipeg, Manitoba-based REIT is putting 14 buildings on the market totaling more than 1.2 million square feet. The properties - which are 81 percent leased as a whole - are in Eagan, Bloomington, Fridley, Brooklyn Center, Arden Hills and Burnsville, according to the Twin Cities office of CBRE.

Manitoba

