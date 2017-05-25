Artis REIT aims to sell 14 industrial buildings
The Winnipeg, Manitoba-based REIT is putting 14 buildings on the market totaling more than 1.2 million square feet. The properties - which are 81 percent leased as a whole - are in Eagan, Bloomington, Fridley, Brooklyn Center, Arden Hills and Burnsville, according to the Twin Cities office of CBRE.
