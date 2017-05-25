An ailing boy, a residential school infirmary and a father's clandestine rescue mission
John Fox, shown here in his 60s, spent months alone each year at his traditional trapline, which spanned 50 miles. He chartered a plan and pulled his 8-year-old son out of a residential school infirmary.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Globe and Mail.
Comments
Add your comments below
Manitoba Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Short in length; long in talent: Canadian talen...
|5 hr
|LURCH PILASTER
|1
|Football Nomads could become wanderers if polic...
|7 hr
|Gourd Steaves Plan
|1
|1st city to ban smoking inside restaurants, Win...
|14 hr
|TOBACCO TRUTH
|81
|Winnipeg police ID victim in Central Park-area ...
|15 hr
|Good
|5
|Winnipeg mail carrier says he was pressured to ...
|16 hr
|Sweat
|4
|Westjet B737 at Winnipeg on May 16th 2017, runw...
|Wed
|WESTJET 737 Flyer
|1
|Immigrants to Canada helped build the nation
|Wed
|Portly in McNeil
|3
Find what you want!
Search Manitoba Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC