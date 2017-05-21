Amber Alert for 2-year-old girl cance...

Amber Alert for 2-year-old girl cancelled, stepfather charged

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: 680News

Brad Farand, 37, from Brandon, Manitoba was arrested following an Amber Alert for Eva Kaminski, his 2-year-old stepdaughter. The stepfather of a 2-year-old girl, who was the subject of an Amber Alert early Sunday morning, has been arrested.

Start the conversation, or Read more at 680News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Manitoba Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Manitoba school's powwow club teaches dance, cu... 23 min Chug Norris Hoop-... 3
News Immigrants to Canada helped build the nation 26 min First Nations Wat... 1
News 1st city to ban smoking inside restaurants, Win... 12 hr The Laughing Cow 35
News Ghanaian Asylum Seeker Wins Case To Stay In Canada Sun Bugs Bunny - Harp... 8
News Trial Underway to Provide Scientific Validity o... May 19 Cammie S 2
News Opposition councillors claim Deane's departure ... May 19 Snotberger StNorb... 1
News Dog cull being planned on northern reserve wher... May 17 chugs are still pos 3
See all Manitoba Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Manitoba Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Pope Francis
  2. North Korea
  3. Syria
  4. Egypt
  5. China
  1. Mexico
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Microsoft
  4. Health Care
  5. Ireland
More from around the web
 

Manitoba

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,150 • Total comments across all topics: 281,195,829

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC