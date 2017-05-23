After 3-month search, final suspect c...

After 3-month search, final suspect charged in North End killing

1 hr ago Read more: CBC News

After a arrest warrant was issued for Joshua Leclerc, 20, in February, police arrested him Thursday in connection with the death of Canon Franklin Beardy. After searching for more than three months, Winnipeg police have located a third and final suspect allegedly involved in a North End killing in February.

