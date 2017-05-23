Additional High Grade Gold Documented at Snow Lake Project Fully...
Rockcliff Copper Corporation is pleased to report additional high gold grades from previous historical surface exploration at its gold-rich Dickstone North Property . The DSN Property, Laguna Property and SLG Property are high grade gold properties controlled by Rockcliff within its high grade precious and base metal Snow Lake Project located in central Manitoba.
