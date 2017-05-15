About 200 jobs to be lost when nickel...

About 200 jobs to be lost when nickel mine closes in Thompson, Manitoba

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: Journal-Pioneer

Earlier on Tuesday, the United Steelworkers union announced the Birchtree Mine would be shifting to "care and maintenance" and will no longer produce nickel starting Oct. 1. Vale Canada confirms that number in a news release and adds another 50 jobs in downstream processing, service and support functions will also be affected. He says workers knew nickel prices have been the lowest they've been in history, but were surprised to learn it was the Manitoba division of Vale's management that made the request to put the mine into care and maintenance.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Journal-Pioneer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Manitoba Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 1st city to ban smoking inside restaurants, Win... 23 min Lets B Fair 4
News Dog cull being planned on northern reserve wher... 2 hr indians are brain... 2
News Canadian-developed Ebola vaccine ready if neede... Tue CONSERVATIVE ZIKA... 1
News Ontario MPP Jagmeet Singh readies launch for fe... Tue King Pin Jagmeat 1
News The view of conservatism outside the Ottawa bubble Mon Rhoda Ambrosia - ... 2
News 'Whole body was smoking:' Kids throw dog into f... Mon Cooper Joe Namath 8
News Tax-efficient strategies for stretching your ne... Sun Central America 2
See all Manitoba Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Manitoba Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Mexico
  4. North Korea
  5. Syria
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Health Care
  5. American Idol
More from around the web
 

Manitoba

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,029 • Total comments across all topics: 281,082,191

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC