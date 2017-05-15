About 200 jobs to be lost when nickel mine closes in Thompson, Manitoba
Earlier on Tuesday, the United Steelworkers union announced the Birchtree Mine would be shifting to "care and maintenance" and will no longer produce nickel starting Oct. 1. Vale Canada confirms that number in a news release and adds another 50 jobs in downstream processing, service and support functions will also be affected. He says workers knew nickel prices have been the lowest they've been in history, but were surprised to learn it was the Manitoba division of Vale's management that made the request to put the mine into care and maintenance.
