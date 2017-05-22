A tradition of music, fun
Before Gary Brown met Lynda Toews, he wouldn't have been caught singing on stage and she certainly wasn't playing bass guitar. A decade later, they were performing together at the Birdtail Valley Pasture Pickin' Jamboree on Saturday - and yes, he was singing in addition to guitar-strumming, and she was playing bass as well as harmonizing.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Brandon Sun.
Add your comments below
Manitoba Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Organizers working behind the scenes to find ma...
|40 min
|Erring Selby Inde...
|3
|1st city to ban smoking inside restaurants, Win...
|42 min
|EUWW
|56
|Canadian actor Adam Beach walks a fine line as ...
|13 hr
|Keep on piping
|4
|Canadian actor Adam Beach walks a fine line as ...
|17 hr
|GREG SELINGER ERA
|2
|Manitoba school's powwow club teaches dance, cu...
|20 hr
|Bobby Picton Saus...
|6
|Immigrants to Canada helped build the nation
|23 hr
|First Nations Wat...
|1
|Ghanaian Asylum Seeker Wins Case To Stay In Canada
|Sun
|Bugs Bunny - Harp...
|8
Find what you want!
Search Manitoba Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC