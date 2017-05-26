A.M. Best Assigns Issue Credit Rating to Great-West Lifeco Finance...
A.M. Best Assigns Issue Credit Rating to Great-West Lifeco Finance LP's Newly Issued Senior Unsecured Notes A.M. Best Assigns Issue Credit Rating to Great-West Lifeco Finance LP's Newly Issued Senior Unsecured Notes A.M. Best has assigned a Long-Term Issue Credit Rating of "a" to the USD 700 million 4.15% senior unsecured notes due 2047 issued out of Great-West Lifeco Finance LP , a subsidiary of Great-West Lifeco Inc. . The outlook assigned to the Credit Rating is stable, and the existing ratings of Great-West Lifeco and its subsidiaries are unaffected.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Customer Interaction Solutions.
Add your comments below
Manitoba Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|An ailing boy, a residential school infirmary a...
|1 hr
|Idiot Child
|1
|1st city to ban smoking inside restaurants, Win...
|3 hr
|Captain Obvious
|83
|Winnipeg police ID victim in Central Park-area ...
|8 hr
|Kevin is Leery Et...
|7
|Funding Cut for Winnipeg Women's Shelter
|19 hr
|Babs Jutt - PC Ra...
|1
|Short in length; long in talent: Canadian talen...
|Fri
|LURCH PILASTER
|1
|Football Nomads could become wanderers if polic...
|Fri
|Gourd Steaves Plan
|1
|Winnipeg mail carrier says he was pressured to ...
|Thu
|Sweat
|4
Find what you want!
Search Manitoba Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC