A.M. Best Assigns Issue Credit Rating to Great-West Lifeco Finance LP's Newly Issued Senior Unsecured Notes A.M. Best Assigns Issue Credit Rating to Great-West Lifeco Finance LP's Newly Issued Senior Unsecured Notes A.M. Best has assigned a Long-Term Issue Credit Rating of "a" to the USD 700 million 4.15% senior unsecured notes due 2047 issued out of Great-West Lifeco Finance LP , a subsidiary of Great-West Lifeco Inc. . The outlook assigned to the Credit Rating is stable, and the existing ratings of Great-West Lifeco and its subsidiaries are unaffected.

