5 families displaced after fire rips ...

5 families displaced after fire rips through housing complex in The Pas, Man.

Next Story Prev Story
1 min ago Read more: CBC News

Fire officials in The Pas, Man., say a fire that ripped through a Manitoba Housing complex on Saturday isn't considered suspicious, but are still investigating. Nearly two dozen people have been forced from their homes as a result of a fire at a Manitoba Housing complex in The Pas, Man.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Manitoba Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 1st city to ban smoking inside restaurants, Win... 2 hr Diedaviddie 33
News Ghanaian Asylum Seeker Wins Case To Stay In Canada 13 hr Bugs Bunny - Harp... 8
News Manitoba school's powwow club teaches dance, cu... 13 hr Hosanna Deerchild... 2
News Trial Underway to Provide Scientific Validity o... May 19 Cammie S 2
News Opposition councillors claim Deane's departure ... May 19 Snotberger StNorb... 1
News Dog cull being planned on northern reserve wher... May 17 chugs are still pos 3
News Canadian-developed Ebola vaccine ready if neede... May 16 CONSERVATIVE ZIKA... 1
See all Manitoba Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Manitoba Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Mexico
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Microsoft
  3. Health Care
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Manitoba

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,857 • Total comments across all topics: 281,182,188

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC