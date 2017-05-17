4 teens arrested in connection to Pad...

4 teens arrested in connection to Paddlewheel Princess fire

22 hrs ago

RCMP have arrested four teenagers in connection to a fire that destroyed the Paddlewheel Princess in Selkirk, Man., earlier this month. On May 9, fire tore through the riverboat, which took crews two hours to put out.

Manitoba

