4 teens arrested in connection to Paddlewheel Princess fire
RCMP have arrested four teenagers in connection to a fire that destroyed the Paddlewheel Princess in Selkirk, Man., earlier this month. On May 9, fire tore through the riverboat, which took crews two hours to put out.
