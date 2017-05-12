3 Manitoba businesses get $4.5M boost through federal investment

From left, Winnipeg South Liberal MP Terry Duguid, GORP CEO Colleen Dyck, Minister of Small Business and Tourism Bardish Chagger and Sightline Innovation CEO Wally Trenholm were among those at the investment announcement in Winnipeg. Three businesses in Manitoba received a big boost on Saturday after the Government of Canada handed out a $4.5 million investment.

