2 boys and their dads die on weekend ...

2 boys and their dads die on weekend canoe trip near Thompson, Manitoba

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Read more: GlobalNews

A community is in mourning after two fathers and their two young boys died on a canoe trip in northern Manitoba. On Monday, Conor Sykes and his six-year-old son, Liam set out on a canoe trip with a friend and his 14-year-old son, but never returned.

Start the conversation, or Read more at GlobalNews.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Manitoba Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 1st city to ban smoking inside restaurants, Win... 2 hr cough cough 73
News Westjet B737 at Winnipeg on May 16th 2017, runw... 5 hr WESTJET 737 Flyer 1
News Immigrants to Canada helped build the nation 12 hr Portly in McNeil 3
News Canadian actor Adam Beach walks a fine line as ... 20 hr Transient Jobs Pi... 6
News Organizers working behind the scenes to find ma... 20 hr Walter Weird Cons... 12
News Canadian actor Adam Beach walks a fine line as ... May 22 GREG SELINGER ERA 2
News Manitoba school's powwow club teaches dance, cu... May 22 Bobby Picton Saus... 6
See all Manitoba Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Manitoba Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Egypt
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Microsoft
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Iran
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Manitoba

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,915 • Total comments across all topics: 281,259,434

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC