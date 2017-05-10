12 Manitobans to receive province's highest honour this summer
Lt.-Gov. Janice Filmon will preside over the Order of Manitoba ceremony on July 13 at the Manitoba legislative building. Manitoba's highest honour will be given to 12 people at a special ceremony this summer, the 150th anniversary of Confederation.
