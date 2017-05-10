12 Manitobans to receive province's h...

12 Manitobans to receive province's highest honour this summer

Next Story Prev Story
13 min ago Read more: CBC News

Lt.-Gov. Janice Filmon will preside over the Order of Manitoba ceremony on July 13 at the Manitoba legislative building. Manitoba's highest honour will be given to 12 people at a special ceremony this summer, the 150th anniversary of Confederation.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Manitoba Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 10 made-in-Manitoba gifts for Mother's Day 1 hr PILASTER in COSTA... 1
News Tax-efficient strategies for stretching your ne... 2 hr PILASTER Out of C... 1
News Snowden Critical Of Comey Firing In Speech To C... Thu Comey a KarmaCham... 3
News 'Whole body was smoking:' Kids throw dog into f... Thu Kim Jong is ILL 1
News Winnipeg bike bridge input welcomed Wed LITTER PEG 11
News Asylum seeker charged with assault says he's no... Wed CBC GEY NEWS at 11 1
News The Walker Theatre's journey to The Burt May 9 Randy Back-Door Man 1
See all Manitoba Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Manitoba Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Mexico
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Syria
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Wall Street
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Manitoba

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,984 • Total comments across all topics: 280,956,463

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC