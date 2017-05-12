1 taken to hospital after 'altercatio...

1 taken to hospital after 'altercation' in Winnipeg, police say

Next Story Prev Story
47 min ago Read more: CBC News

An Emterra garbage truck could be seen at the side of the road, along with a fire truck, a police cruiser, a WFPS vehicle and an ambulance. One person has been taken to hospital after an "altercation" at the intersection of Notre Dame Avenue and Sherbrook Street on Saturday, police say.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Manitoba Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Lester Deane no longer running public works for... 11 hr Gourd Steaves - WPG 1
News Two Picasso exhibitions open at the Winnipeg Ar... 12 hr Politics In Art C... 1
News 'Whole body was smoking:' Kids throw dog into f... 12 hr Cooper Joe Namath 6
News Soybeans offer carbon reduction opportunities Fri Jonny AppleSeed 1
News 10 made-in-Manitoba gifts for Mother's Day Fri PILASTER in COSTA... 1
News Tax-efficient strategies for stretching your ne... Fri PILASTER Out of C... 1
News Snowden Critical Of Comey Firing In Speech To C... May 11 Comey a KarmaCham... 3
See all Manitoba Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Manitoba Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Iraq
  4. Ebola
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Manitoba

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,446 • Total comments across all topics: 280,992,809

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC