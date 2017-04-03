Your Latest Manitoba Flood Update
Manitoba Infrastructure's Hydrologic Forecast Centre reports overland flooding continues across parts of southern Manitoba, often due to ice in the drainage network or ice jamming on streams. Flows on waterways across the province are continuing to react to the run-off from the melt and water levels remain high on many waterways.
