Worst flood in decades threatens 300 ...

Worst flood in decades threatens 300 properties in Carman, mayor says

Nearly 300 properties are at risk of flooding as waters continue to rise in Carman, Man., about 75 kilometres southwest of Winnipeg. Flood risks have receded in Winnipeg, but hundreds of homes are in danger in Carman, Man., 75 kilometres southwest of the city.

