Worst flood in decades threatens 300 properties in Carman, mayor says
Nearly 300 properties are at risk of flooding as waters continue to rise in Carman, Man., about 75 kilometres southwest of Winnipeg. Flood risks have receded in Winnipeg, but hundreds of homes are in danger in Carman, Man., 75 kilometres southwest of the city.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Manitoba Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Winnipeg lawyer loses Supreme Court appeal, vow...
|Mar 31
|Sid Green in Gills
|1
|Manitoba Hydro service yards broken into: ID an...
|Mar 29
|Atz
|5
|York Region Transit to Pioneer Electric Bus Trial
|Mar 29
|Sik Yin Lees Nethers
|1
|Justin Trudeau making stop in Winnipeg to talk ...
|Mar 29
|Pilaster the Unde...
|1
|Indigenous activists plan to confront drug deal...
|Mar 28
|Wab Kinew Nation ...
|3
|Canadian knife-makers hone their craft to forge...
|Mar 28
|Winnipeg Knife Fi...
|1
|The new underground railroad
|Mar 26
|Sunny Days in Canada
|8
Find what you want!
Search Manitoba Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC