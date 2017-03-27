Winnipeg Symphony Orchestra wins Juno for residential school ballet score
Royal Winnipeg Ballet dancers Sophie Lee and Liang Xing are seen in Going Home Star - Truth And Reconciliation, which premiered in October 2014. The Winnipeg Symphony Orchestra has won its first Juno award with the score for a Royal Winnipeg Ballet production about the impacts of residential schools on survivors and their families.
