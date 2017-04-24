Winnipeg students mummify their vice ...

Winnipeg students mummify their vice principal

Tuesday

Students at Bernie Wolfe Community School in Transcona decorated their vice principal, Ryan Francis, with Egyptian salts and spices and wrapped him in linen over a span of 20 minutes. "In social studies we're learning about different places in the world and learning about ancient Egypt," teacher Sandy Fazenda said.

Manitoba

