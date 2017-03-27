Winnipeg police officer won't be char...

Winnipeg police officer won't be charged after intervening in fight, fracturing man's jaw

The Independent Investigation Unit of Manitoba released its report on Monday into a November 2016 incident in which an off-duty Winnipeg police officer intervened in a fight between two men on St. Mary's Road and Marion Street. An off-duty Winnipeg police officer will not face charges after he intervened in a fight between two men and ended up punching one of them, fracturing the man's jaw.

