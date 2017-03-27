Winnipeg police officer won't be charged after intervening in fight, fracturing man's jaw
The Independent Investigation Unit of Manitoba released its report on Monday into a November 2016 incident in which an off-duty Winnipeg police officer intervened in a fight between two men on St. Mary's Road and Marion Street. An off-duty Winnipeg police officer will not face charges after he intervened in a fight between two men and ended up punching one of them, fracturing the man's jaw.
