There are on the CKNW News Talk 980 story from Yesterday, titled Winnipeg Bowling Alley Offering - Glow and Vape' Night Once a Week. In it, CKNW News Talk 980 reports that:

A local bowling alley is taking a new business approach heading into the summer months, allowing vaping inside the building one night a week. Starting May 3, Roxy Bowling Lanes on Henderson Highway will be hosting a 'Glow and Vape' bowling night every Wednesday night from 6 pm.

