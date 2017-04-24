Winnipeg Bowling Alley Offering - Glow and Vape' Night Once a Week
A local bowling alley is taking a new business approach heading into the summer months, allowing vaping inside the building one night a week.
A local bowling alley is taking a new business approach heading into the summer months, allowing vaping inside the building one night a week. Starting May 3, Roxy Bowling Lanes on Henderson Highway will be hosting a 'Glow and Vape' bowling night every Wednesday night from 6 pm.
Winnipeg, Canada
#1 23 hrs ago
FLAUNT Your ADDICTION !
