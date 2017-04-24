Winnipeg Bowling Alley Offering - Glo...

Winnipeg Bowling Alley Offering - Glow and Vape' Night Once a Week

There are 1 comment on the CKNW News Talk 980 story from Yesterday, titled Winnipeg Bowling Alley Offering - Glow and Vape' Night Once a Week. In it, CKNW News Talk 980 reports that:

A local bowling alley is taking a new business approach heading into the summer months, allowing vaping inside the building one night a week. Starting May 3, Roxy Bowling Lanes on Henderson Highway will be hosting a 'Glow and Vape' bowling night every Wednesday night from 6 pm.

FLAUNT YOUR ADDICTION

Winnipeg, Canada

#1 23 hrs ago
FLAUNT Your ADDICTION !
Manitoba

