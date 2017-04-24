Winnipeg apartment highrise evacuated after fire in laundry room
A fire in a sixth-floor laundry room caused the evacuation of the Riverview Towers apartment building on Monday night. People in the 16-storey Riverview Towers apartment building at 240 Stradbrook Ave., near Donald Street, were forced out around 10 p.m. Tuesday.
