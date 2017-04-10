Wednesday vigil for Christine Wood to be held steps from where she was killed
Born and raised in Toronto, Caroline has always had a love for news. She began her career co-hosting an internet radio talk show and later worked at stations in Oshawa, Sudbury and Toronto.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Manitoba Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Cellphone surveillance technology being used by...
|2 hr
|The Holding Company
|3
|vimy-ridge-centennial--don-.jpg
|Apr 9
|Buffy St Marie Rocks
|4
|The War From Here:a SPiece of Vimy now stands i...
|Apr 9
|King of Prussia
|2
|Vimy Ridge Parade In Winnipeg Sunday
|Apr 9
|Selkirk Mounting ...
|9
|Fundraiser in Winnipeg aims at normalizing posp...
|Apr 9
|Pip in Selkirk
|2
|Vimy to honour heroes
|Apr 8
|Serenity in Selkirk
|5
|Justin Trudeau making stop in Winnipeg to talk ...
|Apr 8
|Brainless in Brai...
|11
Find what you want!
Search Manitoba Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC