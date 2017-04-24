'We knew this was coming': Manitoba l...

'We knew this was coming': Manitoba lumber company prepared for Canada-U.S. trade spat months ago

The United States government announced on Tuesday that it's levying countervailing duties of between three and 24 per cent on Canadian softwood lumber imports. As Canada's lumber industry reacts to punishing duties imposed by the United States on softwood lumber exports this week, at least one Manitoba company says it started preparing months ago.

