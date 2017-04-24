'We knew this was coming': Manitoba lumber company prepared for Canada-U.S. trade spat months ago
The United States government announced on Tuesday that it's levying countervailing duties of between three and 24 per cent on Canadian softwood lumber imports. As Canada's lumber industry reacts to punishing duties imposed by the United States on softwood lumber exports this week, at least one Manitoba company says it started preparing months ago.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.
Add your comments below
Manitoba Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Winnipeg Bowling Alley Offering - Glow and Vape...
|8 hr
|FLAUNT YOUR ADDIC...
|1
|Wynne's basic income experiment deserves to liv...
|12 hr
|Munchkinguy Winni...
|1
|7 charged, weapons seized after big fight at Wi...
|Tue
|LIFE SENTENCE
|5
|Kellie Leitch vows to deport border crossers af...
|Tue
|TRUMP has SOFT WOOD
|7
|Infantry soldier's story reveals gaps in milita...
|Mon
|vets treated like...
|3
|Ex-minister broke ethics
|Mon
|rambo
|3
|Like, what's the point of 420?
|Apr 22
|Humphrey Bogart T...
|5
Find what you want!
Search Manitoba Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC