'We are never going to forget them': 10 years on, Raza family...
The Raza family ended up living in that church for 18 months while they were fighting a deportation order to Pakistan. With the surge of asylum seekers coming into Manitoba, she uniquely knows the struggles of trying to live in Canada when your future is uncertain.
