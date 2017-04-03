Volunteers in Manitoba town scramble ...

Volunteers in Manitoba town scramble to halt flooding from nearby river

The threat of flooding from an ice-choked river has prompted a big southern Manitoba town to declare a state of emergency. Officials in Carman say rising water on the Boyne River is causing flooding and sewer backups in the community of 3,400, about 90 kilometres southwest of Winnipeg.

