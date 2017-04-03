Virtual reality lets teens experience...

Virtual reality lets teens experience distracted, drunk driving without the consequences

Manitoba Public Insurance launched a new program that uses virtual reality simulations to show teens the consequences of distracted and drunk driving. Manitoba Public Insurance has launched a tool targeted to teens that focuses on the top road safety issues for new drivers, using a new technology that's all the rage with youngsters.

