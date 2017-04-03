Virtual reality lets teens experience distracted, drunk driving without the consequences
Manitoba Public Insurance launched a new program that uses virtual reality simulations to show teens the consequences of distracted and drunk driving. Manitoba Public Insurance has launched a tool targeted to teens that focuses on the top road safety issues for new drivers, using a new technology that's all the rage with youngsters.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.
Add your comments below
Manitoba Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|eVirden - Virden Manitoba Classified Ads
|7 hr
|pixel375
|1
|Seeking Asylum: Winnipeg food bank helping hund...
|8 hr
|Pip
|1
|Vimy Ridge Parade In Winnipeg Sunday
|9 hr
|BLM Parade Sponges
|1
|Military begins tearing down houses near Kapyon...
|12 hr
|Steven Harpo in O...
|2
|Closing ERs in Winnipeg an idea 'doomed to fail...
|13 hr
|Pilaster the Unde...
|1
|Syrian refugees have high praise for Winnipeg a...
|13 hr
|By George - W Bush
|3
|Chevrier Blvd Among The Worst Roads On CAA Mani...
|13 hr
|charlie
|1
Find what you want!
Search Manitoba Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC