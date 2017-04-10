Vimy Ridge memorials taking place across Canada
Though there are no surviving veterans who fought at Vimy Ridge, Canadians across the country are making sure their legacy is not forgotten on the battle's centennial anniversary. Those who were not among the 25,000 Canadians at the site of the battle in France on Sunday gathered in communities from coast to coast to remember those who risked or lost their lives in April 1917.
