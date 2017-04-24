Ventura Homes 'Thrilled' To Be In Prairie Pointe
As Ladco Company Ltd. introduces more people to the beauty and convenience of Prairie Pointe, it's not surprising that the Ladco folks get even more excited themselves. Stage 1 of Prairie Pointe, created and developed by Ladco Company Ltd., is nearing completion and 90 per cent of the lots in Stage 1 are sold.
