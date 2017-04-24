UPDATE 2-Canadian police investigate ...

UPDATE 2-Canadian police investigate Facebook beating video in murder case

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

Canadian police said on Wednesday they were investigating whether a beating captured on video, reported to have been distributed through social networking site Facebook Inc, may be connected to a young woman's murder. The video is the latest example of Facebook being used to document violent crimes, a pattern that has led the company to re-evaluate some of its policies.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Manitoba Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Winnipeg Bowling Alley Offering - Glow and Vape... Wed FLAUNT YOUR ADDIC... 1
News Wynne's basic income experiment deserves to liv... Wed Munchkinguy Winni... 1
News 7 charged, weapons seized after big fight at Wi... Apr 25 LIFE SENTENCE 5
News Kellie Leitch vows to deport border crossers af... Apr 25 TRUMP has SOFT WOOD 7
News Infantry soldier's story reveals gaps in milita... Apr 24 vets treated like... 3
News Ex-minister broke ethics Apr 24 rambo 3
News Like, what's the point of 420? Apr 22 Humphrey Bogart T... 5
See all Manitoba Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Manitoba Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Manitoba

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,008 • Total comments across all topics: 280,606,135

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC