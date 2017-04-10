Transcona residents concerned with 'd...

Transcona residents concerned with 'dangerous eyesore' left behind by snowplows

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Apr 14 Read more: GlobalNews

Now that most of the snow has melted away, people living in a North Transcona neighbourhood are noticing some extensive damage to their properties, left behind by snow clearing machines. Torn up grass, and pieces of broken concrete are now scattered across properties and fields on Fairview Drive.

Start the conversation, or Read more at GlobalNews.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Manitoba Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Edmonton's Victory Christian Center in limbo (Aug '12) Sun Paul Yanks - New ... 92
News 'That's really weird,' says mom after stranger ... Sat CBC - Are You Hur... 1
News Three train trips to celebrate Canada's Confede... Sat Clark Cant 1
News China's history with missionaries forms modern ... Sat Dr Normal BedTune 1
News Nutty Club poised to join exclusive company of ... Sat You HAD to Be There 1
News Two dead after house fire near The Pas, Manitoba Apr 13 Lois Humm 1
News Thomas Hinds Tobacconist, Winnipeg Apr 13 SMOKING KILLS 1
See all Manitoba Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Manitoba Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. North Korea
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Hong Kong
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Manitoba

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,870 • Total comments across all topics: 280,359,077

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC