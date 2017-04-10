Transcona residents concerned with 'dangerous eyesore' left behind by snowplows
Now that most of the snow has melted away, people living in a North Transcona neighbourhood are noticing some extensive damage to their properties, left behind by snow clearing machines. Torn up grass, and pieces of broken concrete are now scattered across properties and fields on Fairview Drive.
