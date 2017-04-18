Timeline: Homicides in Winnipeg in 2017

Timeline: Homicides in Winnipeg in 2017

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: GlobalNews

Below is a map showing where each homicide occurred, and a list of each death, including when it happened, how the victim died and other pertinent details. 1. January 3: Tyler Kirton, 25, was found by police near Thames Avenue and Watt Street after being shot.

Start the conversation, or Read more at GlobalNews.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Manitoba Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Like, what's the point of 420? 11 hr Humphrey Bogart T... 5
News Ex-minister broke ethics 11 hr HYDRO VP of BORRO... 2
News Pallister tells Bowman the province isn't ready... 11 hr Erring Selby Inde... 3
News Manitoba's worst roads to be revealed today 22 hr kids-lemonade-stand 1
News CBC hosts fiery town hall on asylum seekers in ... 22 hr whats-the-point-o... 1
News $631 pardon fee a 'significant' barrier, majori... 22 hr whats-the-point-o... 2
News No way to travel after wheelchair ramp stolen (May '12) Apr 19 Boo hoo James rob... 2
See all Manitoba Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Manitoba Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Manitoba

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,001 • Total comments across all topics: 280,503,077

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC