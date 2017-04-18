Timeline: Homicides in Winnipeg in 2017
Below is a map showing where each homicide occurred, and a list of each death, including when it happened, how the victim died and other pertinent details. 1. January 3: Tyler Kirton, 25, was found by police near Thames Avenue and Watt Street after being shot.
Start the conversation, or Read more at GlobalNews.
Comments
Add your comments below
Manitoba Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Like, what's the point of 420?
|11 hr
|Humphrey Bogart T...
|5
|Ex-minister broke ethics
|11 hr
|HYDRO VP of BORRO...
|2
|Pallister tells Bowman the province isn't ready...
|11 hr
|Erring Selby Inde...
|3
|Manitoba's worst roads to be revealed today
|22 hr
|kids-lemonade-stand
|1
|CBC hosts fiery town hall on asylum seekers in ...
|22 hr
|whats-the-point-o...
|1
|$631 pardon fee a 'significant' barrier, majori...
|22 hr
|whats-the-point-o...
|2
|No way to travel after wheelchair ramp stolen (May '12)
|Apr 19
|Boo hoo James rob...
|2
Find what you want!
Search Manitoba Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC