Tight-knit Manitoba community mourns ...

Tight-knit Manitoba community mourns after triple shooting

Next Story Prev Story
7 min ago Read more: CBC News

An RCMP vehicle sits outside the property where three people died in a shooting in East Selkirk on Monday. A tight-knit Manitoba community is devastated after a triple shooting on Monday left two men and a woman dead.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Manitoba Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Manitoba premier turns down Hollywood offer to ... 4 hr HYDRO DEBT HORROR 2
News Take Pride Winnipeg Releases Index on City's Di... 4 hr Serenity Selkirk 9
News Winnipeg police officer won't be charged after ... 12 hr Plans guy14 1
News The navy asks that you get your sailor-kissing ... 12 hr Gargant668 1
News Justin Trudeau making stop in Winnipeg to talk ... 14 hr TAX the CORPORATI... 7
News Let's make a deal: Time for Pallister's health-... 19 hr PILASTER FILMON I... 1
News Vimy to honour heroes 19 hr LRT The Original 3
See all Manitoba Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Manitoba Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Final Four
  3. Health Care
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Pakistan
  2. North Korea
  3. Syria
  4. South Korea
  5. Oakland
More from around the web
 

Manitoba

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,469 • Total comments across all topics: 280,068,018

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC