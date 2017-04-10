Thomas Hinds Tobacconist, Winnipeg

Thomas Hinds Tobacconist, Winnipeg

Cigar Aficionado story from Yesterday, titled Thomas Hinds Tobacconist, Winnipeg.

Located a stone's throw from Winnipeg's most popular venues such as The MTS Centre and the RBC Convention Centre, Thomas Hinds Tobacconist has been a destination for both locals and tourists to procure cigars, accessories, and a host of other masculine products such as wet shaving wares and pipes. A muddled collage of celebrity pictures blanket the walls as you walk into the quintessential tobacco shop that likely hasn't updated its decor since they opened in the early-90s.

SMOKING KILLS

Winnipeg, Canada

#1 22 hrs ago
CANCER CENTRAL !

Never Kiss a Smoker !.. It's SO GROSS !

Nicotine is Now LINKED Directly to ADD/ADHD !.. Your Grandkids will suffer !

Judged:

6

6

6

Manitoba

