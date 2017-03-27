'This is the start of something': Showcase highlights surge in Prairie hip hop
Five local hip-hop acts are playing a showcase Friday night in Winnipeg's West End, the culmination of "a sort of critical energy" in the city that's been years in the making, according to one industry expert. "I definitely think that there's something happening in the scene right now," said Manitoba Music executive director Sean McManus.
